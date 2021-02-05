A reward of up to $1,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person/people responsible for extensive vandalism at Whitfield County's Edwards Park this week. A group of private citizens is offering the reward.
The Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the vandalism to the park's new concession building and a new field that happened overnight Wednesday. Vandals spray painted the interior and exterior of the building, as well as parts of the artificial turf and fence wrapping a field.
Officials believe the vandalism happened after the facility was locked up Wednesday, with an employee discovering the damage early Thursday morning. The sheriff’s office Crime Scene Unit was on site Thursday afternoon dusting for fingerprints.
Anyone with any information about the vandalism should call the sheriff’s office at (706) 278-1233.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.