Ribbon cutting ceremony planned for Jack Bandy Way

There will be a ceremony Tuesday afternoon to cut the ribbon and officially open Jack Bandy Way.
The new roadway will link Broadrick Drive with Elkwood Drive. The roadway is named in honor of the late Burl Jackson “Jack” Bandy who passed away in March of last year.
Bandy was a legendary philanthropist and business pioneer whose leadership, generosity and love of this community helped shape Dalton into what it is today. Bandy founded Coronet Industries in the 1950s and turned his success in business into numerous philanthropic endeavors in Dalton and beyond. Among his numerous contributions to causes and organizations were contributions to Hamilton Health Care System and the Whitfield Healthcare Foundation.
Tuesday’s ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. near the Broadrick Drive entrance to Jack Bandy Way. Attendees can park in the lower parking lot of the Bradley Wellness Center on Broadrick Drive. Speakers will include Mayor David Pennington, Hamilton Health Care System CEO Jeff Myers and City Administrator Andrew Parker.
Construction of the roadway was funded by Hamilton Medical Center under an agreement with the city of Dalton for the city to publicly dedicate the roadway after its completion. The City Council will consider a vote to accept the roadway at its Monday meeting.
The roadway restores a connection on the south side of the hospital between Broadrick Drive and Thornton Avenue that was lost when a portion of Memorial Drive was closed to make way for construction of Hamilton's Peeples Cancer Institute.
