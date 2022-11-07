It took about six weeks from when officials with the Dalton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) and the Downtown Dalton Development Authority (DDDA) came up with the idea for a free downtown disc golf course and the ribbon-cutting for the course on Friday.
"This all came together really quickly," said Margaret Thigpen, director of tourism for Dalton and Whitfield County, who directs the CVB and the Dalton Convention Center.
Local officials gathered Friday for the ribbon-cutting outside the CVB's visitor information center in the old freight depot at 305 S. Depot St., just off Morris Street, the site of two holes of the eight-hole, par 2 course.
The first tournament for the course, which did require an entry fee, was scheduled for Saturday, and DDDA Executive Director Candace Eaton said almost 100 people had already signed up online Friday afternoon and they were expecting even more to sign up during on-site registration on Saturday.
The course has eight baskets in four locations: the Burr Performing Arts Park, Dalton Green, the county-owned greenspace across from the courthouse and the freight depot.
“To our knowledge, this is the only permanent downtown disc golf course in the nation,” Eaton has said.
“I think it’s a huge deal because it will bring a different market downtown,” Eaton said in a press release from the city. “As they walk the course they’ll see local businesses downtown or stop and eat lunch or dinner, or maybe grab a beer or shop.”
“This is really a cooperative effort between the CVB, the DDDA, Prodigy, the city and the county,” Thigpen said in advance of the ribbon-cutting. “And I’m really proud of how well we all worked together and how quickly and smoothly things went.”
Prodigy Disc is a Whitfield County-based manufacturer of disc golf equipment.
