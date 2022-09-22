Family Support Council Executive Director Holly Rice has been named the 2022 recipient of the Mark Chaffin Community Award. This award honors the legacy of Chaffin, who was a leader in the field of child maltreatment and dedicated his career to developing and implementing evidence-based prevention approaches.
Awarded each year by Prevent Child Abuse Georgia, the award “recognizes an individual who has made repeated, significant and outstanding contributions to the prevention of child abuse and neglect in Georgia.”
As executive director, Rice has led the community’s prevention efforts through the Family Support Council’s 13 programs and 38 employees for 24 years. During that time, the Family Support Council has secured more than $26 million in federal, state and local grant funding for prevention services.
Rice played a key role in the creation of Oak Haven, a home that allows teen moms to understand milestones as their babies develop, avoid risky behaviors and stop the cycle of child abuse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.