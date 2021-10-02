Rico awarded Yard of the Month

The home of Israel Rico of Hagen Street was selected as Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful's Yard of the Month for September.
This whimsical yard has incredible plant diversity.
One yard is chosen each month by the Beautification Committee to bring attention to exceptional yards in Dalton and Whitfield County. The winners receive a yard sign to display for that month and a $50 gift card supplied by Fiddleheads Garden Center in Dalton.
To nominate a yard, visit keepdaltonwhitfieldbeautiful.org or email ahartline@dwswa.org.
Congratulations, Israel!
