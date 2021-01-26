Ridley named vice chairman of the House Appropriations Committee

ATLANTA — The Georgia House of Representatives’ Committee on Assignments named state Rep. Jason Ridley, R-Chatsworth, as the vice chairman of the House Appropriations Committee.
The committee is responsible for writing the state's amended and general fiscal year budgets for Georgia's state agencies and departments and hears legislation that has considerable impact on the state revenue or expenditures.
“I am grateful that Speaker Ralston and the Committee on Assignments have given me the responsibility and honor of serving as vice chair of such an esteemed and important committee,” said Ridley. “I look forward to working with Chairman Terry England and the rest of the Appropriations subcommittee chairs to make sure that our state funding is spent wisely and conservatively.”
“Vice Chairman Ridley has demonstrated a commitment to moving our state forward, and as a result our Committee on Assignments has entrusted him with this new leadership role,” said House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge. “I know he will be an invaluable part of the Appropriations Committee as they develop balanced, conservative budgets for our state. He is truly one of the great leaders in the Georgia House of Representatives, and I am confident he will excel in this new role.”
Ridley will also serve as a member on the Ways & Means; Regulated Industries; Game, Fish & Park; Banks & Banking and Motor Vehicles committees.
The House Committee on Assignments, chaired by Ralston, is charged with making all House committee assignments for the members of the Georgia House of Representatives.
