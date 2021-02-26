U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, has drawn her first potential opponent for 2022.
In a video posted to Twitter, Democrat Holly McCormack said she is running for Congress in Georgia's 14th Congressional District. McCormack runs an insurance agency based in Chattanooga and says she lives in Ringgold. She did not immediately return a telephone message Thursday.
The 14th District includes 11 counties — including Whitfield, Murray, Catoosa and Floyd — as well as part of Pickens County.
"I'm from this district. I grew up here," McCormack said in the video.
On her website, hollyforcongress.org, McCormack said, "It is time Congress finally pass a long overdue infrastructure bill which will help our community position itself for the future while also providing good-paying jobs for folks right here in our district." She also promises to fight for nationwide rural broadband internet and to seek greater funding for rural hospitals and healthcare.
Whitfield County Democratic Committee Chairman Debby Peppers said McCormack likely won't be the last Democrat to announce hoping to oppose Greene.
"There's tons of people looking at running against Marjorie Taylor Greene," she said. "Greene has really stirred up a hornet's nest."
The U.S. House of Representatives voted to remove Greene from her committee assignments for what The Associated Press reported as her "racist remarks, her embrace of conspiracy theories and her past endorsement of violence against leading Democratic officials," including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. She has espoused support for QAnon theories.
Peppers said several potential candidates have spoken to meetings of the 14th District county Democratic Party chairs about running but McCormack wasn't one of them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.