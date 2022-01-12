Ringgold man wanted for fraud in Whitfield County case

Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Jarred Hosch, 38, of Ringgold, for one count of insurance fraud.Hosch is wanted in connection with a Whitfield County case.
“The suspect is the owner of True-Blue Roofing and was hired to replace a roof in Whitfield County,” said King. “Mr. Hosch subsequently billed the client’s insurance company for work he did not complete nor intended to complete. The partially completed job then caused additional damage to the client’s house.”
Anyone with information on this case should call the Criminal Investigations Division’s warrant line at (404) 463-6363.
The warrant was issued on Dec. 30, 2021, by a Whitfield County judge.
