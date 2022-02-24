Whitfield County officials "feel a high degree of confidence" that Riverbend Park will be ready for its grand opening on Friday, April 8, said county Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen.
Jensen updated members of the public on several projects at the commissioners' February meeting recently.
"We've already got the turf in," Jensen said of the fields at Riverbend Park. "That was our last supply chain issue, the turf for the football and the soccer fields. That is being installed now. We've made a lot of progress. The stands are already in. The lights are already in. We haven't paved the parking lot yet."
The grand opening ceremony for the park, at 1999 Riverbend Road off the south bypass, is scheduled for 4 p.m.
"We will have our ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony with dignitaries and the Crossen family," said Whitfield County Parks and Recreation Department Director Brian Chastain. "Then we will open it up to the public at 5:30."
The Board of Commissioners voted in December 2020 to name the park's community center/gym after Roger Crossen, a member of the Board of Commissioners from 2015 until his death in November 2020 and a long-time director of the Whitfield County Parks and Recreation Department.
Chastain said the floors have been laid on the basketball courts and crews should begin painting the interior soon.
The USA Patriots softball team, formerly the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team, will play a team composed of county employees that evening. Introductions will start at 7 p.m. with the game at 7:30.
There will be a youth baseball tournament Saturday with another USA Patriots game, playing local police and firefighters at 7:30 p.m..
Riverbend Park is being built on 75 acres of land near Southeast Whitfield High School. The $13 million park is funded by the county’s share of the four-year, $66 million 2020 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST).
The park will have four baseball/softball fields and the 30,000-square-feet community center/gym with two basketball courts, two meeting rooms, a walking track, staff office space, team dressing rooms and a covered pavilion on the back side of the building.
Jensen said the county is finishing work on a new 1,800-square-feet building at the animal shelter at 156 Gillespie Drive.
"We have finished the electrical and are putting in the HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning)," Jensen said.
He said he didn't have an exact date but expects to have a grand opening of that building in April as well.
The shelter will move its offices and exam room into the new building that will also host the shelter's first "bonding room," which will allow people to interact with a dog or a cat and get to know it before they decide whether to adopt it.
The expansion is being funded with $200,000 from the 2020 SPLOST.
A SPLOST is a 1% sales tax on most goods sold in the county.
Last year, the Atlanta Humane Society agreed to provide up to $30,000 for the shelter to buy stainless steel kennel cages. Those will be placed in its existing building, which will be turned into a holding area for animals waiting to be taken for adoption as well as animals that come in and are completely up-to-date on their vaccinations, to keep them away from the stray population.
The number of cages that will be placed in the building will depend on how much room is left after other functions are moved into the new building. Officials have said they hope to get at least 20 cages in there.
Jensen said he also expects renovation of the courthouse to be completed by April.
The interior of the 1961 portion of the courthouse was gutted and is being completely rebuilt to address mold and other issues. The $6 million project is also funded by the 2020 SPLOST.
