Whitfield County officials began talking about the need for a park on the southside of the county some 25 years ago. Today, the county will host the grand opening of that park.
“I’m glad to see it opening,” said Jim Gilbert, who said he lives about two miles from the park. “They’ve been talking about it for a long time. We sometimes feel sort of neglected down here.”
Riverbend Park is at 1999 Riverbend Road off the south bypass near Southeast Whitfield High School.
The grand opening starts at 4 p.m. with a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony for the Roger Crossen Community Center. There will be free barbecue, cake and drinks after the ceremony.
The county Board of Commissioners voted to name the community center in honor of Roger Crossen, a longtime director of the Recreation Department and a county commissioner at the time of his death in December 2020 from COVID-19. The 30,000-square-foot community center has two gyms, two community meeting rooms, team dressing rooms, staff offices, a walking trail around the top of the gym and a covered pavilion on the back side of the building.
Public tours of the rest of the park start at 5:30 p.m. There will be an exhibition softball game between county employees and the USA Patriots, formerly known as the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team, at 7 p.m. A youth baseball tournament will take place Saturday, and the USA Patriots will play against an organized men’s softball team at 7:30 p.m., followed by a 10-minute fireworks show.
Commissioners bought the first 51 acres of the 75-acre park in 2015. Its construction was funded with about $13 million from the county’s share of the four-year, $66 million Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) approved by voters in 2020.
In addition to the community center, the park has a FIFA-size soccer field with permanent seating for 1,500. FIFA is the international governing body for soccer. There’s a walking track around the field. The field will also have portable seating for another 500-600 that can be moved to the park’s other fields if needed. The park has two soccer/football fields and four multipurpose fields.
“I’ve driven past it, and it looks nice,” said Roberto Marriquez. “I’m glad to see it open. Families down here have had to drive their children to Dalton or to Edwards Park (in Varnell) to play soccer or baseball. It’s good to have something closer.”
The spring season opening ceremonies and first game of the Miracle League of Whitfield County start Saturday at 9 a.m. at Westside Park, 1519 Mount Vernon Road in Rocky Face. Games continue at 10, 11, noon and 1 p.m. The public is invited.
The Miracle Field is a synthetic/rubberized turf field that allows people in wheelchairs and walkers to glide across it and not get stuck in the usual infield dirt.
The bases are painted onto the field — not raised — to allow players to move over them.
Each of the players is paired with a volunteer — known as a buddy — who helps them bat and make their way around the bases and field their positions.
The Miracle League of Whitfield County began play in the fall of 2012, but play was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The USA Patriots will be among the special guests for opening day, as well as Mike Macenko, who hit more than 7,000 home runs in a 27-year career in slow pitch softball, and the Dalton Shrine Club Clowns. The North Murray High School Mountaineers football team and cheerleaders will serve as buddies.
