The late Roger Crossen would have loved to see his name on the community center at Riverbend Park.
“He really would have been unbelievably proud, recreation was so important to him,” said his son Chris Crossen. “But he would have deflected attention. He would have said that the people who deserve the credit are the Recreation Department staff, the other commissioners and the voters (who approved the 2020 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax that funded the construction of the park and the community center).”
On Friday, Crossen’s family members and friends, county officials and residents of the south end of the county and elsewhere gathered for the dedication of the Roger Crossen Community Center and the grand opening of Riverbend Park at 1999 Riverbend Road off the south bypass near Southeast Whitfield High School.
The county Board of Commissioners voted to name the community center in honor of Roger Crossen, a longtime director of the Recreation Department and a county commissioner at the time of his death in December 2020. The 30,000-square-foot community center has two gyms, two community meeting rooms, team dressing rooms, staff offices, a walking track around the top of the gyms and a covered pavilion on the back side of the building.
“He would be thrilled,” said Chris Crossen. “He knew that this was something the community needed. It took a little while, but he would be exceedingly proud if he could see this.”
A Dalton native, Roger Crossen graduated from North Whitfield High School in 1970. He attended Dalton Junior College, served in the U.S. Army for eight years and completed a degree in business management through the University of Maryland using the G.I. Bill.
He began working at the Whitfield County Recreation Department in August 1985 and became the department’s director in 1991. He left the position in July 2008. He was elected to the Board of Commissioners in 2014 and 2018.
“That’s 28 years of service to our community,” said board Chairman Jevin Jensen. “That’s incredible. He and (current Parks and Recreation Department Director) Brian Chastain put their heads together many years ago and came up with a strategic plan, and this park is the culmination of that plan. We now have three major facilities in the north, the west and the southeast corner of the county.”
Former board chairman Mike Babb said the park is the result of years of planning.
“When I first came into office, in 1991, I can assure you we were talking about it then,” he said.
Commissioners bought the first 51 acres of the 75-acre park in 2015, during Babb’s second tenure as board chairman. Its construction was funded with about $13 million from the county’s share of the four-year, $66 million SPLOST approved by voters in 2020.
“This was just a piece of property until the funding was approved by voters,” said Babb. “The people on the south end have waited a long time for this, and I’m glad they finally have it.”
Former commissioner Harold Brooker, who was on the board when the first land was purchased, called the park “wonderful.”
“It was hard to visualize when we bought the land how it would look,” he said. “I don’t think it could have turned out better. It’s first class, and the people down here deserve it. I’m glad I was part of it.”
Chastain, a protege of Roger Crossen, said Riverbend Park completes Crossen’s vision for county recreation of having major parks on the north end of the county (Edwards Park), on the westside (Westside Park) and the south.
Chastain said he grew up on the south end of the county and knows how much the new park means to the people there.
“We always feel a little neglected,” he said. “But this park is as good as any facility in the county.”
In addition to the community center, the park has a FIFA-size soccer field with permanent seating for 1,500. FIFA is the international governing body for soccer. There’s a walking track around the field. The field will also have portable seating for another 500-600 that can be moved to the park’s other fields if needed.
The park has two soccer/football fields and four multipurpose fields.
On Friday, the Southeast Whitfield High School girls soccer team was practicing on the soccer field.
“We are very excited to be able to use this field,” said head coach Todd Close. “We have our first round state playoff game (Thursday at 5:45 p.m. in Fayette County). The field we will be playing on is turf, so being able to come cross the street and practice on turf is amazing.”
The team’s home field is on grass, and Close said the ball moves differently on turf.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.