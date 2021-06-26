breaking
Mac Crow, 81, of Dalton passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021. Survivors and arrangements will be announced by Love Funeral Home, 706-278-3313.
Vickey "Nana" Hampton, age 62, of Dalton, Georgia passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
J.R. Goddard, age 90 of Dalton passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Hamilton Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his wife, Johnnie Ruth Goddard; a son Jimmy Ray Goddard; parents, Jesse Ray and Flonnie Mae Goddard; brothers, Ralph and Hoyle Goddard; sisters, Shirley Freeman and Inez…
