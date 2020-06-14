Road work on Tuesday will close one southbound lane on I-75 in Dalton

Crews will repair a portion of the I-75 overpass at exit 336 in Dalton on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. The maintenance work will close the right southbound lane. Motorists should expect delays during the repairs.
Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org or download the Georgia 511 app.
Maintenance team members who repair roads and bridges and project teams who oversee construction projects are continuing their essential work, while following sanitary work practices prescribed by health agencies to protect themselves and the public from the new coronavirus (COVID-19), as are most state DOTs in the U.S.
Commented
