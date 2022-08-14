Crews will repair portions of I-75 in Catoosa County Monday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. each night, weather permitting, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
The repairs will close two interstate lanes each night. Motorists should expect significant delays.
• Monday: The left two northbound lanes of I-75 will be closed north of exit 353.
• Tuesday: The left two southbound lanes of I-75 will be closed south of exit 350.
• Wednesday: Two southbound lanes of I-75 will be closed south of exit 345.
Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org or download the Georgia 511 app.
