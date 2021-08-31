Roads remain open despite rain; Dalton area remains under flash flood watch until Wednesday

Whitfield County Emergency Management Agency Director David Metcalf said he is surprised there were no roads flooded from the rain Monday night and early this morning.
"Maybe the reason why is that it has been a slow rain versus a heavy downpour that we usually get," he said this morning. "We have had a few trees down in the roadway. Nothing major. No reports of any wind damage."
City of Dalton Communications Director Bruce Frazier said all streets are open.
"Public Works has responded to a few reports of trees down but we have not had any need to close roads," he said. "Dalton has gotten about 2.5 inches of rain overnight but so far, so good."
The National Weather Service has the Dalton area under a flash flood watch until 2 p.m. Wednesday and predicts another 1 to 2 inches of rain today and Wednesday.
"We are always concerned about the weather, but we have Public Works and the road department on standby," said Metcalf.
Dalton City Administrator Andrew Parker said "all of the city streams, ditches and drainage infrastructure are running full at this time, so flooding could occur in low-lying areas and flood zones if additional rainfall is received. Drivers should remain cautious as conditions could change rapidly without much advance notice."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.