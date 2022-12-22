Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low near 10F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low near 10F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.