Students at Dalton Public Schools' Roan School stacked cans of food inside boxes, getting them ready to take to the food pantry at City of Refuge Dalton.
"This really gets you in the Christmas mood," said Brian Croft, City of Refuge Dalton's director of operations, as he watched the students.
"Christmas is the season of giving," he said.
The Roan School students recently concluded a food drive during which they collected 3,500 cans of food for City of Refuge Dalton.
"That's an astounding number for children as young as they are (prekindergarten through fifth grade)," Croft said. "This is really impressive."
City of Refuge Dalton provides services to low-income families, including transitional housing, the food pantry, a clothing store, education programs for both children and adults, and hot meals.
Croft said the need for the food is great.
"Inflation is putting a strain on everyone's budget," he said. "The need is increasing. People are finding it harder to afford food or having to balance buying groceries with paying bills. No one should be facing that, especially at Christmas. We are able to help them meet those needs, but only because of the generosity of our community. What these children have done will really help."
Zach Miller, a fourth-grade teacher at Roan School, helped coordinate the food drive.
Each year, fourth-grade students do a project in conjunction with their study of the solar system. For several years, they did a food drive. Miller said the school didn't do a food drive for a few years, but he thought it would be a good idea to revive it.
"I thought it would be a great way to give back to our community," he said. "Last year was the first year, and we collected about 1,000 cans. This year, we have 3,500. We started after Thanksgiving, and it lasted two weeks. Today, we are organizing everything and getting it boxed up for City of Refuge."
The entire school took part in the food drive.
Fourth-grader Ariana Guzman said she hoped the food will help those in need.
"A lot of people don't have food," she said. "It's sad to think about that, especially at Christmas. It's important that we help others."
Fourth-grader Jackelyn Mejia said it made her happy to be able to help.
"I think this will help other people, other children," she said.
Croft said he thinks the students who took part in the food drive learned lessons that will stay with them.
"Hopefully, we are planting the seeds of giving, of character, of community," he said. "I hope they will take the lessons from this event and pass them on to their own children and let them know how important it is to help others, especially at Christmastime."
