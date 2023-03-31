They got to look inside an ambulance, see what a Georgia State Patrol trooper keeps in the trunk of his patrol car and even climb inside a fire truck on Friday.
And the students from Roan School seemed to love all of it.
"They love anything to do with machinery, anything that makes noises like horns and sirens," said Catherine West, a first-grade parapro. "They've had all sorts of questions. They are at that state where they are very curious about everything."
This was the first Career Day the school has held since COVID-19 struck.
"We've had the Georgia Department of Natural Resources," said counselor Jennifer Kluttz. "We've had the Georgia State Patrol, the Postal Service, North Georgia EMC. We've got EMTs inside and outside the school. We've got an artist. We've got all sorts of different professions."
Georgia State Patrol Cpl. James Cochran said he enjoyed the opportunity to interact with the students.
"They've had all sorts of great questions," he said. "How long I've been doing it, what we do out on the road, what we keep in the car, what I have on my gun belt. Some of the older kids have asked what the difference is between the State Patrol and other officers, but I think for most of them we are all just police officers."
Josh McCurdy, a lineman with North Georgia EMC, was showing the students his truck and the equipment he uses.
"They've been asking how high our truck goes," he said. "They seem really fascinated by our big gloves that we use to work on the power line. They are very large and heavy. They are made out of plastic and sort of stiff. They haven't seen anything like them before."
Inside the school, Dalton artist Chris Beck was talking about his art. Beck works with recycled metal and plastics. He told the students much of his material is donated but he also uses items he finds in various places, and he has several buildings he stores the material in until he uses it.
Beck works for clients around the world. For Daltonians his best known work may be "Among the Someone" at Lackey Park, a pocket park near the intersection of Morris Street and Fields Avenue/Fifth Avenue. Made of recycled metal and plastic, the sculpture features a bridge over a no-longer-functioning fountain in the park. On the bridge are children playing with and helping one another. Commissioned by Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful, the sculpture was unveiled two years ago.
