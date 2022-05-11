Barry Robbins said one of the things he is most proud of in the almost eight years he has served in the District 1 seat on the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners is when the board cut the maintenance and operations property tax rate to 7.31 mills from 8.31 mills in 2021.
That was the largest tax cut in this century and allowed county property owners to keep some $2.7 million, according to data provided by the county at the time.
“I’ve always opposed tax increases, and I’m glad we were able to give the citizens a sizable tax cut,” Robbins said.
Robbins is seeking his third term and faces Whitfield County businessman Darrel Long in the May 24 Republican Party primary. Voting is underway. No Democrat qualified.
A veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, Robbins grew up in Canton and has a bachelor of business administration in finance from the University of North Florida in Jacksonville. He has been in the banking industry for more than 30 years.
Robbins said he is also proud of the improvements commissioners have made to the Fire Department. The county built Fire Station 11 in Cohutta and Fire Station 12 on Riverbend Road in the southeast portion of the county.
Robbins said those improvements to fire service, as well as increasing staffing, helped bring the Insurance Services Office (ISO) rating down from a 5 to a 3 in almost all parts of the county. The ISO rates fire departments on a scale of 1 to 10, the lower the better. Some insurance companies use those ratings, in part, to determine homeowners’ insurance rates.
“If I’m reelected, I want to continue to help improve our fire protection,” he said. “I think the next step is to look at some of our older fire stations and see what we need to do to renovate and update them. I think some of them were built in the mid 1970s. Fifty years is a long time for some of these facilities.”
He said commissioners may also increase staffing of the department, to increase the number of firefighters on duty at each station from two to three.
“We wouldn’t do that immediately but over time as our budget allows,” he said.
Robbins said such improvements could be part of a future Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST). The four-year, $66 million 2020 SPLOST expires in 2024.
“Next year, we probably need to start talking about whether we need a new SPLOST and what projects it should fund,” he said.
The county’s share of the 2020 SPLOST funded Riverbend Park, which opened in April, and Rocky Face Ridge Park, which is set to open this summer, renovations of the courthouse and the jail, and other projects.
Robbins said renovations of Edwards Park, which was built in the mid-1990s, could be another project for a SPLOST as well as a gym/community center at Westside Park.
“I’d also like to maintain our road-paving program,” he said. “We’ve gotten our roads on a schedule that depends on the condition of the road and the amount of traffic it carries. I’d like to at least maintain that schedule and see if it’s something that we need to improve and do repaving even more quickly.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.