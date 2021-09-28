Rock & Rappel event to benefit The Greenhouse set for Oct. 23

The third annual Rock & Rappel event is Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Landmark Building and the adjacent Burr Performing Arts Park. Proceeds will benefit the work of The GreenHouse Child Advocacy & Sexual Assault Center in Dalton, which serves children suspected of being victims of sexual assault and/or severe physical abuse, as well as adult victims of sexual assault.
“Due to the pandemic our fundraising has been stifled, yet the demand for our services, such as forensic interviews, medical exams and therapy has increased," said Natima Walker, GreenHouse executive director. "If we are to continue to meet the needs in Whitfield and Murray counties, we must have community support. And it’s important to remember, not only does your money stay right here, these are children you know: in your county, in your neighborhood and in your local schools and places of worship. Our efforts with local children also encompass those who are victims of sex trafficking.”
How can the community best support the third annual Rock & Rappel?
“We need rappelers,” Walker said. “We have the capacity to sign up 100 people, who each need to raise at least $1,000 in order to rappel down the five-story Landmark Building. You can read about it and sign up by visiting www.RockNRappel.com."
Rappelling, supervised by Over the Edge, begins at noon on Oct. 23 atop the Landmark Building in downtown Dalton. Afterward at 7 p.m., a free, open to the public concert will be held at the Burr Performing Arts Park featuring Resurrection: A Journey Tribute Band.
“Resurrection is a nationally renowned, award-winning tribute band, and we are thrilled they are returning to Dalton," Walker said. "We decided the show should be free to the public because we really want a great turnout for these talented musicians. Vendors will be on hand selling food and beverages, so it will be an incredible evening for all ages.”
For more event information, visit www.RockNRappel.com or the Facebook event page at https://fb.me/e/NFPMgJ5V. Agency information can be found at www.greenhousecacsac.org or by phone at (706) 278-4769.
