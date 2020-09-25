Rocky Face man sentenced to 17 years in prison for child molestation

A Rocky Face man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison after pleading guilty to child molestation, bestiality and invasion of privacy, according to District Attorney Bert Poston.
Robert Dean Cook, 53, was sentenced in Whitfield County Superior Court as part of a plea agreement to five years in prison for the invasion of privacy charge, five years for the bestiality charge and 17 years for the child molestation charge, followed by three years on probation. The prison sentences run concurrently, and Cook must register as a sex offender.
According to a grand jury indictment, Cook, who was arrested in February, "did intentionally make physical contact with the intimate parts" of a child under 16 without the child's permission.
According to a Whitfield County Sheriff's Office incident report, during the investigation of the child molestation complaint, deputies uncovered evidence that led to the other charges.
