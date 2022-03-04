Whitfield County officials said they expect to receive the restrooms for Rocky Face Ridge Park before the end of the month.
“We finally have a date for delivery and install of the restrooms,” said county Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen. “Those will be in by March 21. I don’t have a date for a grand opening yet since we are still putting up lighting and the pavilions. However, it looks like we will have a fully operational park for the summer season.”
County officials had expected to receive the restrooms in August 2021 and had planned a grand opening of the park that September. But that grand opening was placed on hold pending the installation of the restrooms.
The bathrooms will be in a prefabricated concrete building that will be put into place at the park.
The entrance to the 1,000-acre park is on Crow Valley Road.
The county had a “soft” opening for the park in spring 2021. About 10 miles of a mountain bike trail circle the mountain, and bikers have been out there almost every day for the past year.
Numerous Civil War trenches and fortifications dot the sides of the mountain, and the former Grant Farm, where the parking lot and trailheads are located, was the site of two Civil War battles in 1864, and was also the site of Confederate encampments when the Confederate Army spent the winter of 1863-64 in Dalton following the Battle of Chattanooga.
“The combat that occurred throughout Dalton and Whitfield County in May 1864 rivals a number of the larger battles which occurred during the war,” said Civil War historian and Dalton attorney Robert Jenkins last year. “There were between 90,000 and 100,000 Federal troops in Whitfield County and 40,000 to 50,000 Confederate troops in May, and the February 1864 action saw between 20,000 and 25,000 from each side in battle.”
Southern Off-Road Bicycle Association (SORBA) representatives helped design the mountain bike trail and provided $75,000 for its construction. The county received a $200,000 grant from the Georgia Environmental Protection Division to build the trail. and it received a $77,000 grant from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund to help build a parking lot, pavilion and restrooms at the Grant Farm at the foot of the ridge.
The county acquired more than 600 acres on the side and top of the ridge some 20 years ago to help maintain the fortifications and to preserve the ridge as greenspace. It bought the 301-acre Grant Farm at the bottom of the ridge in 2016.
Rocky Face Ridge Park is one of two parks the county will open this year.
The grand opening ceremony for Riverbend Park, at 1999 Riverbend Road off the south bypass, is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Friday, April 8.
“We will have our ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony with dignitaries and the Crossen family,” said Whitfield County Parks and Recreation Department Director Brian Chastain. “Then we will open it up to the public at 5:30.”
The Board of Commissioners voted in December 2020 to name the park’s community center/gym after Roger Crossen, a member of the Board of Commissioners from 2015 until his death in November 2020 and a long-time director of the Whitfield County Parks and Recreation Department.
The USA Patriots softball team, formerly the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team, will play a team composed of county employees that evening. Introductions will start at 7 p.m. with the game at 7:30.
There will be a youth baseball tournament that Saturday with another USA Patriots game, playing local police and firefighters at 7:30 p.m. There will be a 10-minute fireworks show after that game.
Riverbend Park is being built on 75 acres of land near Southeast Whitfield High School. The $13 million park is funded by the county’s share of the four-year, $66 million 2020 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST).
That park will have four baseball/softball fields and the 30,000-square-feet community center/gym with two basketball courts, two meeting rooms, a walking track, staff office space, team dressing rooms and a covered pavilion on the back side of the building.
