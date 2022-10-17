The latest issue of Hallowed Ground magazine, a publication of the American Battlefield Trust, focuses on Whitfield County's Rocky Face Ridge Park.
"The hallowed ground protected at Rocky Face Ridge contains sufficient historical resources to be worthy of protection and operation as a historical park in any community," the article states.
The American Battlefield Trust, formerly the Civil War Trust, works to protect and preserve Civil War, Revolutionary War and War of 1812 battlefields. The trust and the National Park Service's American Battlefield Protection Program provided funding for Whitfield County to acquire parts of the 1,000-acre site of the park, which contains numerous Civil War fortifications and was the site of two Civil War battles.
Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen said he thinks the park being featured in the magazine will increase tourism at the park, which held its grand opening in July.
"The day after our grand opening this summer we had two large tour buses pull up to Rocky Face Ridge Park and spend the day," he said.
Former Whitfield County Board of Commissioners chairman Mike Babb, who was instrumental in acquiring the land for the park, also welcomed the magazine's recognition.
"It gives recognition to the government, corporate and foundation contributions that made it possible," he said.
Among the entities that helped fund the park are Dalton Utilities, the Lyndhurst Foundation in Chattanooga, the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia, the Riverview Foundation in Chattanooga and Save the Dalton Battlefields.
Of the $3.4 million it cost to acquire the land and create the park, just $600,000 came from Whitfield County taxpayers.
At the park's grand opening, Jim Ogden, chief historian of the Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, said Rocky Face Ridge Park will play an important role in telling the history of the Civil War in Georgia.
“The Atlanta Campaign begins here,” he said. “While there will be more and bigger battles to the south, the campaign that will allow (Union Gen. William T.) Sherman in early September (1864) to communicate to (Union Gen.) Ulysses S. Grant and President Lincoln ‘Atlanta is ours and fairly won,’ that campaign began here. This story is one that can now be better told.”
In addition to Civil War history, the park contains a hiking trail to the top of the ridge, a cross country trail around the park and about 10 miles of a mountain bike trail that circles the ridge. Representatives of the Northwest Georgia chapter of the Southern Off-Road Bicycle Association (SORBA) helped design the mountain bike trail and provided $75,000 for its construction. The county received a $200,000 grant from the Georgia Environmental Protection Division to build the trail.
