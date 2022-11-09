Paxton Boreing of Rocky Face placed second in junior reasons and third overall for juniors at the Regional Cotton Boll and Consumer Judging competition.
The competition was on Monday in Dallas, Georgia. Cotton Boll and Consumer Judging is a competitive judging contest where 4-H’ers learn about cotton as an agricultural commodity in our state as well as promote cotton through commercials or advertisements. 4-H’ers gain skills in making rational decisions when purchasing goods and services while maximizing resources.
