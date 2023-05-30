In a called meeting Tuesday morning, the Rome City Commission authorized the city attorney and city manager to finalize a settlement to a lawsuit the city brought against Dalton Utilities in Floyd County Superior Court over what have been called “forever chemicals” found in Rome’s drinking water sources.
The lawsuit claimed these chemicals, known as per- and polyfluorinated substances (PFAS), were discharged into the water by Dalton Utilities’ wastewater facilities.
“I am pleased to confirm that we have reached a settlement agreement in principle with Dalton Utilities,” said Rome City Manager Sammy Rich in an email Tuesday. “Unfortunately, I am not at liberty to discuss further details at this time.”
A resolution adopted by the Rome City Commission on Tuesday authorized Rich or City Attorney J. Anderson Davis to “execute any and all necessary settlement documents to effectuate, formalize and/or finalize a settlement agreement with Dalton Utilities on behalf of the city of Rome, Georgia.”
Dalton Utilities board Chairman Joe Yarbrough confirmed last week the utility had “agreed in principle” to settle the lawsuit.
“The final paperwork and language is being worked on now,” Yarbrough said at that time. “I can’t offer any other comments or details until we get that final language completed and the papers executed.”
Yarbrough said he could not comment on the financial terms of the settlement until the details have been finalized. He said he hoped that would be late this week.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) website says the chemicals have “many important manufacturing and industrial applications.” It reports PFAS is “persistent in the environment,” “remains in people for a very long time” and “causes developmental and other adverse effects in laboratory animals.”
PFAS were widely used in many industries for decades to fireproof, stain proof and waterproof various materials. But many industries, including the carpet industry, began phasing them out years ago.
The EPA website says PFAS “break down very slowly over time” and are “found in the blood of people and animals all over the world and are present at low levels in a variety of food products and in the environment.”
The website says it is not clear how harmful PFAS are to people and the environment or the best way to remove the chemicals from drinking water. In March, the EPA proposed the first standards for PFAS in drinking water. The proposal would regulate two PFAS chemicals, PFOA and PFOS, at 4 parts per trillion. Those standards have not been formally adopted.
