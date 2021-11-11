RossWoods Adult Day Services came away with 12 ribbons for craft entries at the county fair.
The crafts included painting, wood artwork, jewelry, ceramics and fall decorations.
This season of thankfulness and gratitude means more than ever before to the participants, caregivers and staff after being closed for more than 14 months due to COVID-19.
“During our closure, we became a 'Center Without Walls,'” shared Executive Director Carlene Mutter. "With limited staff, we were calling our families each week to assess their needs and tried to help in any way we could.”
The Adult Day facility did receive some federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding that allowed it to assist its families with food, basic medical supplies and equipment, and utility bills.
“Twice a month we hosted Drive By & Wave events where we handed out supplies along with activity bags to help the caregiver keep their loved one engaged while isolated at home during COVID-19,” said Mutter. “We were very fortunate to receive some funding from community partner United Way of Northwest Georgia who helped with funding some much-needed in-home respite care for our caregivers.”
RossWoods also provided some online activities with its families that helped keep everyone connected, and provided some additional support for caregivers.
RossWoods Adult Day has serviced Whitfield County and the area counties for more than 20 years. It is one of the few medical model facilities in the state of Georgia that is medically staffed to take care of adults who cannot be left at home alone during the day.
Open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., RossWoods provides a safe place for loved ones to be while their caregiver goes to work, runs errands or simply needs a break. The nonprofit community service is a veteran-approved facility and has federal and state funding financial options to help families be able to use the program.
RossWoods can provide nursing care, nutrition, social engagement, physical activities, music, crafts, gardening and other meaningful activities that help extend a loved one's time with family in their home.
You can learn more about RossWoods on its website at www.rosswoods.org or call it at (706) 270-9628.
