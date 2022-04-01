Jim and Susie Harrison have had a connection to RossWoods Adult Day Services for more than 20 years.
“We’ve had several family members and fellow church members who have been participants here,” said Jim Harrison. “We know the quality of the care they provide and we promote this place regularly.”
Founded 25 years ago as Hamilton Adult Day Services, RossWoods (rosswoods.org) provides daytime services and supervision for adults with special cognitive or physical needs. To date, RossWoods has served over 700 participants.
“We have young. We have old. We have all ages in between,” said Diane Hedrick, program coordinator at RossWoods.
Hedrick has worked at RossWoods since it opened 25 years ago.
“There was a reluctance back then (to allow others to care for family members),” she said. “But that has changed as people have come to understand what we do and what we provide here. The community understands. The doctors understand, and family members understand.”
What kind of services do participants receive?
“Throughout the day we will provide them with appropriate cognitive activities,” said Hedrick. “There will be nursing if they need nursing. There will be personal care if they need it. We will provide them with a breakfast and a snack in the afternoon. We will provide them with lunch from The Filling Station. We do an exercise program every day and they love it. We have music and singing. We do a birthday party at the end of every month. You go to their level, which can change each day. Every day is different for them, so every day is different for us.”
The Harrisons say those services can be literal lifesavers.
“In 2001 my mother-in-law first came here,” said Jim Harrison. “She stayed eight years before she passed away at 98. My mom started coming here at the same time. She passed away in 2015 at 96. We credit a lot of those extra years to these folks here. We’ve had cousins come here, my sister-in-law. Right now, our daughter comes here. Our daughter Nicole was in a car wreck and is in a wheelchair and comes here three days a week.”
RossWoods Executive Director Carlene Mutter said RossWoods “isn’t a place that people plan to come to, plan to bring a family member to.”
“So many of the people who come here do so because of a referral,” she said. “A neighbor or a coworker or someone who goes to the same church will see someone struggling to care for a loved one and they’ll tell them ‘There’s this place called RossWoods in Dalton. They’ll help you take care of them so that you can work or so that you can take care of your child or another family member.’”
Elizabeth Avett, one of the initial RossWoods board members, was one of those who recognized the need for adult day services and worked with Hamilton Medical Center to establish the program.
“In the mid-’90s during an administrative council meeting at Dalton First United Methodist Church, the question was asked, ‘What can we do, as a church, to help our members?’” she said. “From that question, we thought about the caregivers we had in the church and the relief we could offer them. That led to the introduction of programs called adult day care centers. As we studied and visited centers, we realized that creating such a program was too big for our church alone, but this was a center that our entire community needed.”
With donations from the Methodist Church and the Alzheimer’s Association and assistance from Hamilton Health Care System, the program was started. Hamilton supported the service until it was able to stand on its own and become independent in 2004.
“RossWoods is a good example of the Dalton way,” said board member Ben Laughter, who was also one of the original board members. “The Dalton way is that somebody perceives a need. They organize a group with a common goal, and they go out into the community and the community responds.”
Carla Jones was RossWoods’ first director.
“When I was hired by Hamilton Medical Center and was tasked with tackling a project that was so new to the area, I must admit that initially I felt overwhelmed,” she said. “However, I quickly learned that I had total support from the hospital administration and the many community members who had already worked so hard to get this project started. I soon realized that together we could make this project happen.”
In 2008, RossWoods broke ground on its current location, which has 14,000 square feet and can serve 75 participants.
Board members Bryan and Debbie Macon were very active in the fundraising for that project.
“I come over here and I see people that I have worked with, gone to church with,” said Bryan Macon.
He said he has seen people who once volunteered with RossWoods now coming as participants.
“It goes full circle,” he said. “You never know who is going to need this service.”
