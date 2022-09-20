RossWoods Adult Health is celebrating National Adult Day Services Week. This special week has been celebrated annually since it was proclaimed by President Ronald Reagan in 1983 to begin raising awareness of the availability and accessibility of adult day programs nationwide.
As an alternative to home health services, nursing homes and assisted living facilities, RossWoods has been serving Whitfield County and its neighboring counties for over 25 years. During that time, over 780 families have been given the gift of extra time and memories together at home. While having a meaningful day full of fun and engaging activities, the program provides essential respite for family caregivers, allowing them to continue working, tend to their personal needs or take a well-earned break.
In addition to being a state licensed, Medicaid approved facility, RossWoods is also a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs approved facility with multiple provider resources to assist with the daily fees to attend.
Rosswoods is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a staff that includes registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and certified nursing assistants. RossWoods is at 1402 Walston Ave. For more information, call (706) 270-9628.
