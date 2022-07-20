Karmon Suits, RossWoods Adult Day Services community outreach coordinator presents caregiver Joann Middleton with the book: "The 36 Hour Day: A Family Guide to Caring for People Who Have Alzheimer’s Disease and Other Dementias." This book distribution is one of the many new resources RossWoods has to offer during their monthly caregiver support group meetings. The monthly meetings are for anyone in the community to attend to receive more support on how to care for their loved one with dementia and take care of themselves as well. Caregivers often suffer from burnout and fatigue in caring for their loved one. This support group offers helpful suggestions, coping skills and emotional support. The meetings are the second Tuesday of every month at RossWoods from noon to 1 p.m. RossWoods is at 1402 Walston Ave. For more information, call Karmon Suits at (706) 270-9628.