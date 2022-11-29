World Polio Day, celebrated on Oct. 24, was established by Rotary International to highlight the global efforts toward a polio-free world and honor the tireless contributions of those on the front lines in the fight to eradicate polio from every corner of the globe. The day also commemorates the birth date of Jonas Salk, who led the first team to develop a vaccination against polio and began testing it in 1953.
What is polio?Polio, or poliomyelitis, is a paralyzing and potentially deadly infectious disease that most commonly affects children under the age of 5. The virus spreads from person to person, typically through contaminated water. It can then attack the nervous system.
Polio hit the United States during the first part of the 20th century. Each summer, the virus struck without warning. Nobody knew what caused the poliovirus or how it was spread. For four decades, parents in this country worried their children would get the virus. In 1952, there were nearly 58,000 cases of polio. Just over 3,000 of these cases resulted in death. Each year, the virus caused more than 15,000 cases of paralysis. Thankfully, researchers discovered a polio vaccination, thus ending the spread of this virus.
Rotary and polioRotary is an international community that brings together leaders who step up to take on the world’s toughest challenges, locally and globally. The eradication of polio is one of our longest standing and most significant efforts.
Rotary has been working to eradicate polio for more than 35 years. Our goal of ridding the world of this disease is closer than ever.
As a founding partner of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, we’ve reduced polio cases by 99.9% since our first project to vaccinate children in the Philippines in 1979. Rotary members have contributed more than $2.1 billion and countless volunteer hours to protect nearly three billion children in 122 countries from this paralyzing disease. Rotary’s advocacy efforts have played a role in decisions by governments to contribute more than $10 billion to the effort.
Today, polio remains endemic only in Afghanistan and Pakistan. But it’s crucial to continue working to keep other countries polio-free. If all eradication efforts stopped today, within 10 years, polio could paralyze as many as 200,000 children each year. There is still hope, though, that one day the entire globe will be polio-free.
We’re closer than ever to eradicating polio but we’re not done yet. We still need funds to continue immunizations and surveillance efforts. Your gift will get us closer to the finish line. If you would like to be a part of history and donate to Rotary’s End Polio Now efforts you can make an online donation at https://www.endpolio.org/donate.
