Rotary Club honors first responders

Recently the Rotary Club of Dalton had the privilege of honoring five local first responders through its annual Rotary Vocational Service Awards program.
Each nominee was selected by his or her superior for professional dedication and a commitment to serve above and beyond the regular call of duty, especially in the extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic. As Alex Brown, the club’s Vocational Service chair, said in his introduction, “When nearly all of us were cooped up in our homes with our loved ones, these first responders ran into it. They are truly our heroes, and words can’t express our most sincere gratitude and appreciation for the lives they’ve impacted and saved.”
From the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Scott Chitwood recognized Loretta Walker, who has worked with the Whitfield County jail for 18 years, including 10 in the highly demanding position of grievance officer.
Assistant Dalton Police Chief Chris Crossen presented Capt. Shaun Scott, who has served in many areas of the Dalton Police Department and is currently research and planning captain.
From Whitfield County Emergency Services, Director David Metcalf recognized Ashley Woods for her outstanding achievement as a 911 operator, having worked her way from an entry-level position to become a senior telecommunicator.
On behalf of the Dalton Fire Department, Chief Todd Pangle awarded Firefighter Michael Sams for his passion for his job, his desire to keep learning and most recently his untiring assistance with vaccination efforts in Whitfield County.
Lt. Shawn Damon with the Whitfield County Fire Department was honored by Chief Ed O’Brien for his work throughout the schools by leading the Clown Posse to teach children about fire safety.
Club members gave those being honored an enthusiastic standing ovation, recalling Rotary’s motto of “Service Above Self,” and were reminded of a comment by John Wayne, “Courage is being scared to death but saddling up anyway.”
