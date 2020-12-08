Rotary Club of Dalton holds fundraising raffle

For many years the Rotary Club of Dalton has relied upon a springtime golf tournament as its only annual effort to raise funds for scholarships and other socially beneficial projects. This year’s competition, like many other events, was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and at this time the tournament originally planned for 2021 cannot be counted on.
As a substitute, the club is proud to announce that it has partnered with Jack’s Pawn & Gun to hold a very attractive raffle extending from Dec. 15 to Jan. 14, 2021, during which 31 separate drawings in which guns, or other merchandise of equivalent value sold at Jack’s, will be given away.
Each ticket is eligible for all 31 drawings and can win multiple times. Tickets cost $35 apiece or three for $100, and only 1,000 tickets will be sold. They are numbered 000 to 999, and each day’s winning number will be determined by the Georgia’s Cash 3 midday lottery drawing. If a ticket’s number is drawn on more than one day, it will win the prize — a gun or alternative merchandise — for each day. Official terms and conditions can be found on the Rotary Club of Dalton Facebook page.
Persons interested in buying tickets may email Ricky Robertson, Rotary Club president, at rickyrobertson24@gmail.com to arrange a purchase. Tickets for this raffle will make excellent holiday gifts, and the proceeds from their sale will support the betterment of the community now and in years to come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.