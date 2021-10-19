Rotary Club of Dalton partners with Jack's Pawn & Gun for fundraiser

The Rotary Club of Dalton is partnering with Jack's Pawn & Gun for its second annual fundraising raffle. Money raised go towards the club's scholarship funds.
Drawings are from Dec. 1 through Dec. 31 during which each ticket number is eligible for 31 separate drawings for a gun or equivalent value merchandise from Jack's Pawn & Gun. Each day's winning number will be determined by the Georgia's Cash 3 Midday Lottery Drawing. Winning numbers will be announced daily on the Rotary Club of Dalton's Facebook page.
Tickets are on sale for $35 each or three for $100, and only 1,000 tickets will be sold. Each ticket is eligible for all 31 drawings and can win multiple times. If a ticket's number is drawn, the winner will win a gun or alternative merchandise from Jack's Pawn & Gun. Official terms and conditions can be found on the Rotary Club of Dalton's Facebook page.
To purchase a ticket, email club president Smitty Barnett at george.barnett@wcsga.net.
