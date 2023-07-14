The Rotary Club of Dalton celebrates the beginning of a new Rotary year. Rotary President Alex Brown, 2022-23, officially passed the gavel to President Lynn Laughter. Laughter will serve the club for years 2023-24.
In a ceremonial presentation, the club welcomed past presidents to join Brown in the passing of the gavel. Seventeen past presidents dating back to 1976 each spoke on what was memorable from their year as they passed the Rotary gavel from one past president to the next, until it reached Laughter.
Laughter’s goals include continuing to provide engaging presentations, more community involvement, greater high school participation through Interact Clubs and more. Rotarians are looking forward to another great year of membership, fellowship and connection.
The club recognizes Brown for the incredible work he did throughout his presidency. Under his leadership the club welcomed eight new members, provided scholarship opportunities to local high school students, recognized first responders for their service, volunteered in the community, provided sponsorship to the Georgia Northwestern Technical College GED program, as well as many other wonderful achievements. The club thanks Brown for his leadership.
If you are interested in learning more about the Rotary Club of Dalton or would like to attend a meeting, please visit the Facebook page at Facebook.com/rotaryclubofdalton.
