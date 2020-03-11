Rotary Club presents Vocational Service Awards to first responders

Early every year the Rotary Club of Dalton announces its Vocational Service Awards for First Responders. Each award honors an individual who has excelled in his or her profession, either through a single event or a career-long contribution of sustained, worthy performance. In doing so, the club recognizes people who have gone above and beyond regular duty and embody the Rotary ideal of "Service Above Self."
At a recent Rotary meeting, Alex Brown, Vocational Service chair, announced the 2020 awards. In addition, he said, "We also as a club would like to thank and recognize each of the first responders' family members," acknowledging "that as spouses, parents, children, grandparents of our first responders you bear the brunt of an on-call spouse or other loved one, who may work unlimited hours, under significant physical and psychological pressures." In doing so, "You support our community by supporting them."
Before calling up each honoree and his supervisor to the podium, Brown quoted a passage on violence from the book "On Combat" by Lt. Col. David Grossman.
Grossman's reference was to military violence and to those who show heroism by enduring it for the well-being of their fellow citizens, but his words apply as well to first responders.
They too demonstrate their passion for fighting violence -- natural, civil or accidental -- with all their training, skill and judgment. Whether to rescue and revive the victim of a violent fire, to render harmless a violent criminal, or to work-- often in great physical danger -- to rescue a victim of an automobile accident, the first responders honored by Rotary for 2020 have embodied the highest ideals of their respective service agencies and of their community.
This year's recipients are:
• From Hamilton EMS, Capt. Lee Duman presented Kerry Howell.
• From the Dalton Fire Department, Chief Todd Pangle presented Justin Rishel, and from the Whitfield County Fire Department, Chief Edward O'Brien presented Lt. Jeff Heatherly.
• On behalf of the Dalton Police Department, Assistant Chief Chris Crossen nominated Richard (Trey) Cook III, who was absent due to his attendance at a training event.
• Whitfield County Sheriff Scott Chitwood presented Shawn Giles, and he also introduced the club to K9 Eddy and his handler, Todd Thompson, noting that Eddy recently won a nationally televised competition to become a finalist for recognition as "America's Top Dog."
Brown concluded by thanking the recipients "for living in the storm of life and choosing not to stay on shore but walking, running and sometimes jumping in to save others."
On behalf of the entire community, the Rotary Club of Dalton thanks all first responders as well as those recognized this year.
