The Rotary Youth Leadership Academy was “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” for Caitlyn Robertson where she “made memories that will stick with me” for the rest of her life, she said.
Robertson is admittedly “shy” by nature and “not one to put myself out there,” but the Leadership Academy provided a “safe environment” for her to take “chances,” said the rising junior at Southeast Whitfield High School. She’s now more confident in herself, knowing she can conquer things that may have seemed previously insurmountable — like scaling a vertiginous tower to zipline — and “I’m thankful and blessed to have been able to attend.”
The zipline tower also proved a challenge for Ayda Hernandez, as her diminutive stature meant she needed a boost even to reach the tower’s first rung, she recalled with a laugh.
However, she, too, conquered the zipline, which was one of numerous exercises designed to foster team-building and self-confidence among the attendees.
While whitewater rafting, Hernandez saw the importance of teamwork and learned “you can lead from in front or behind,” said the rising junior at The Dalton Academy. The four-day May camp in Tallulah Falls was an “experience with (youth) from all over Georgia,” and the first camp Hernandez had attended.
Students were formed into small groups, and “everyone instantly connected,” she explained to Rotarians during their meeting on June 21.
“As a group, we learned how to pull together to get (the job) done.”
Counselors and staff were “super welcoming,” and the food — “the amazing peach cobbler stood out to me the most” — was elite, Hernandez said. The camp “gave me confidence in myself I didn’t know I had,” and she knows now “I’m able to do more than I thought I could.”
Guest speakers shared leadership lessons with the campers, and “it’s an honor (for students) to go,” said Ricky Robertson, immediate past president of the Rotary Club of Dalton. There were “so many great applicants that it was hard to pick the ones to go, (but they are) the cream of the crop.”
The Rotary Club of Dalton sent four local high school students to the camp for District 6910, while the Carpet City Rotary Club sent six students (all from The Dalton Academy), Robertson said. It’s “a really good leadership experience that has a real impact on the kids that get to go.”
By supporting the Leadership Academy, Rotarians “make a community impact,” said George “Smitty” Barnett, president of the Rotary Club of Dalton and a retired educator.
When Barnett was a teacher in Whitfield County Schools, he’d encourage students to try to attend the camp, as they “learn to communicate, (engage in) experiential learning (and cultivate) decision-making skills good leaders have.”
