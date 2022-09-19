The orange paint is gone from the walking/running track at Harlan Godfrey Civitan Park, as are the cracks and bulges that were underneath it. The Dalton Public Works Department recently patched about a half dozen places on the track where the asphalt had badly cracked or had been pushed upward, likely by tree roots.
The Parks and Recreation Department had painted orange lines around those areas earlier this summer to make sure runners and walkers didn't trip on them.
"It looks good," said Dalton resident Ken Stewart. "Those rough patches were an inconvenience. You ran around them, especially. I don't think they were a major hazard. But I guess if you weren't paying attention you could stumble on them."
According to city officials, Civitan Park is one of Dalton’s most-used parks. Located at 505 Shugart Road, the park opened as Civitan Park in 1997 on land donated by the Dalton Civitan Club. In 2014 it was renamed for Harlan Godfrey, a longtime Dalton Civitan Club member and leader who was instrumental in the park’s creation.
City officials say the park’s .375-mile track is the most popular place to walk in all of the city’s parks and recreation facilities. The gazebo is also a popular place for picnics.
Chartered on July 28, 1921, the Dalton Civitan Club said it is the oldest civic club in the city. Civitan International began in 1917 when a group of business leaders formed the first club in Birmingham, Alabama.
Its mission is to promote citizenship by providing volunteer opportunities to improve the communities where Civitan clubs are located.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.