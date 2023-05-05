Virginia Ruiz has been appointed as the assistant principal for The Dalton Academy for the 2023-24 school year.
From 2014 to 2020, Ruiz worked as a teacher of English to Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) at Dalton High School. In 2018 she was appointed as the chair of the ESOL department and held this position until 2020. In 2020 Ruiz took on the role of instructional technology coach and media specialist at Dalton High School.
Ruiz prides herself in building trusting relationships with teachers and students in order to foster a positive climate of honesty and openness.
Ruiz holds a specialist's degree in curriculum and instruction and a master's degree in instructional technology from Kennesaw State University. She also holds a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from Dalton State College.
"We are excited that Mrs. Ruiz, who has a diverse skill set and background in creating and delivering positive student experiences, will be joining our team at The Dalton Academy," said Principal Matt Mederios. "Mrs. Ruiz has high school experience and strong ties to the community and Dalton Public Schools. Her passion for implementing student-centered initiatives that improve student outcomes will help us thrive."
