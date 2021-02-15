Runaway found, charged with theft of a motor vehicle

A 16-year-old runaway girl was located over the weekend and has been charged with being a runaway and also with theft of a motor vehicle, the Dalton Police Department said.
Robin Gilbert "is safe and sound," the department said.
The police department had asked for the public’s help in locating Gilbert, who was suspected of stealing a Honda Civic. Gilbert ran away from Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) custody on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
Gilbert was reported as a runaway from the area of West Bridge Road when a DFCS employee supervising her woke up and noticed that her 2017 Honda Civic was missing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.