Runaway juvenile suspected in car theft

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating runaway juvenile Robin Gilbert, age 16, who is suspected of stealing a dark blue Honda Civic. Gilbert ran away from Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) custody on Tuesday.
Gilbert was reported as a runaway from the area of West Bridge Road when the DFCS employee supervising her woke up and noticed that her 2017 Honda Civic was missing. The vehicle had Tennessee license plate 0C52K8 but Dalton investigators have since received information that Gilbert may have replaced the license plate. The vehicle is dark blue and can be perceived to be gray in color.
At the time she ran away, Gilbert's hair was shoulder length and bleached blonde and she was wearing black sweat pants with the word “Friends” down the side. Anyone with information on her location is asked to please contact Detective Brian Shirley at (706) 278-9085, extension 9-189.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.