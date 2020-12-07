Runners and walkers take in holiday sights downtown during Silver Bell Sprint

An all-day rain finally abated shortly before the start of Friday's 18th annual Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Georgia Mountains Silver Bell Sprint, a relief to participants despite the presence of a cold wind and temperatures in the 40s.
"This is about the warmest it's been of the four I've (done)," said Erin Lawson, who ran the 5K and the one-mile Friday, the latter with her daughter, Taya, 5. "When I started doing this (event), I was pushing her in a stroller, and now she's running with me (in the mile), so the next step will be (for her to join me) in the 5K."
The Silver Bell Sprint was also a family affair for Jonathan Sierra, a regular participant in this event, who was joined by his wife, Kelley-Marie, and, for the first time, daughter Emmeline, 5.
"This is my first time in awhile, but I wanted to do it (this year) for her first time," Kelley-Marie said. "This is a community tradition and so much fun."
In addition to the mile with his wife and daughter, Jonathan also ran Friday's 5K, as he has nearly every year since 2007.
"I love running downtown with the bells on our shoes and getting in the Christmas spirit," he said. "It's a great atmosphere at night with all of the lights on downtown, and a great course."
"It's fun to see all the Christmas lights, which are so pretty, and it kick-starts the holidays," Lawson said. "I also like that they have the one-mile run/walk for kids."
The Silver Bell Sprint is a night race, which adds to its appeal, and "people use it as a kickoff to the holiday season because it's always the first Friday of December," said Staci Halyak, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Georgia Mountains. While canceling the event due to COVID-19 was considered, "everybody seems to like it, it's an outside event, and people are tired of being shut up."
Plus, "as a nonprofit, it's really detrimental to cancel" a main fundraiser, Halyak said. "We wanted to keep it going, and it's a great platform for our organization."
Big Brothers Big Sisters did make several adjustments to try to conduct the race safely during the pandemic.
For example, the race and registration were moved from City Park School to Dalton's City Hall, and participants were encouraged to pick up race packets and then move outdoors, rather than loitering inside the building. They were also asked to wear masks while inside and respect social distancing, and there was no awards ceremony following the race, with winners instead slated to pick up awards from the Big Brothers Big Sisters office this week.
The pandemic has forced Big Brothers Big Sisters to adjust in other ways, too, including using more virtual meetings between mentors and mentees, Halyak said.
"We're actually looking at that as a positive," she said.
"We are a one-on-one mentoring organization, and we really want to get back to more in-person (interactions), but the virtual is another (avenue) to use even" after COVID-19 is no longer a threat, she said.
"It gives people more opportunities to volunteer, because maybe they can't be (somewhere in person), but they can do a virtual meeting," she said.
And "we're still looking for more volunteers right now," she said. "Kids, especially those (doing complete virtual learning this year), really need that" interaction.
Big Brothers Big Sisters supports youth ages 6-18 with one-on-one mentoring, she said. Those interested in donating — "nonprofits have really been hurt this year, because individuals have been hurt financially, so their giving has been hurt" — volunteering or simply seeking more information can call (706) 278-0702 or visit https://www.bbbsngm.org.
"This is a great cause," and while conditions were chilly Friday for standing or walking, "this is a good temperature if you're running pretty hard," Jonathan Sierra said. "I always shoot for around 20 minutes (in the 5K), and I would love to (finish) under that, but anything close is fine."
Maddie Monroe made her first appearance in the Silver Bell Sprint.
"I'll stay up with my people in my running group, but I'm not going to (turbo) it, and I run downtown a lot, so it's easy to know how I should finish," she said. "I definitely run better in the cold, but I am glad it stopped raining."
Monroe participated in the Silver Bell Sprint at the encouragement of members of her regular running group, as several members often run races together, including a "turkey trot" this Thanksgiving, she said.
"It's a lot more fun together."
