Runners brave morning chill for Goblin Chase

Though the thermometer was shy of even 40 degrees at the start of Saturday's Goblin Chase, it was dry and sunny, and the runners and organizers were thankful.
The inaugural Goblin Chase was set for an evening last October, but persistent rain scuttled the event, said Lisa Hughey, program manager for the Dalton Parks and Recreation Department.
"We're excited to be able to do" the four-mile run through Haig Mill Lake Park's trails this year, she said.
The cool morning temperatures didn't bother Annette Curtis and Sherry Stanley.
"It's a beautiful setting," and the cold "definitely wakes you up," Stanley said with a smile, adding, "I'm awake."
"It makes you want to get started (with the run)," said Curtis. "We're just going to enjoy it."
For Curtis and Stanley, the Goblin Chase was "sort of a family thing," Curtis said. "We have a car full of (family members) here, all trying to stay healthy."
"We love the exercise," she added. Plus, "they're taking donations for food banks, which is really good."
The Parks and Recreation Department offered the race free to the runners, so long as they brought nonperishable food items for Dalton's food banks. And while the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has led to the cancellation of numerous events this year, the Goblin Chase endured, albeit with some tweaks to promote safety.
For example, runners could run the route any time Sunday through Friday, then show their results on Monday or Tuesday when they picked up their T-shirts, Hughey said. Saturday's run was limited to 200 runners, there was no race-day registration, and participants were asked to wear masks and maintain social distance during check-in and at the start, although they could remove their masks during the run.
Josh Carver and his son, Jake, were among those who hoped to run in 2019's Goblin Chase, so they were eager to hit the trails of Haig Mill Lake Park on Saturday.
"I run quite a bit, and he runs cross country at Westside Middle School," Josh Carver said. "I've run here several times, but this will be his first time."
A recent cross country meet for Jake was canceled, but he found a way to get his running in with the Goblin Chase.
"I just love to run," he said. "It's fun to me."
Running is therapeutic, too, his father said. "It's good exercise and a great way to clear your head."
Both, however, would have preferred a slightly warmer morning for Saturday's run.
"Different runners have different opinions" on ideal conditions for running, "but I like it when it's a little warmer," Josh Carver said with a chuckle. "I'm just used to the Georgia heat, I guess."
Saturday's male champion was Obed Ramirez, with a time of 26 minutes and 55 seconds, while the female champion was Brooke Lee at 32:02.
The next Dalton Parks and Recreation run is the eighth annual Beast B4 the Feast on Thanksgiving morning at Raisin Woods, Hughey said. More information on the run can be found at https://www.mydprd.com/trailseries.
