Ruritan Club Golf Tournament rescheduled for June 6

The 20th annual Spring Place Ruritan Club Golf Tournament, originally planned for April 18, has been rescheduled for Saturday, June 6, at Indian Trace Golf Course.
Club members will be signing up teams and securing hole sponsors as they can in the next few weeks. Proceeds from the event will support more than two dozen community causes in Murray County. The shotgun start will be at 8:30 a.m.
The tournament will be a four-man select shot event with space for up to 25 teams. The cost is $55 per person. Low score team prizes include $400 for first place, $200 for second and $100 for third. There will also be a special prize for the player closest to the pin on the fifth hole. For the longest drives on holes 8 and 17, there are cash prizes of $75 each. The really big award is a car from Chatsworth Ford for a hole in one on hole 18.
Mulligans are $5 each for up to two per golfer. Range balls are extra. There will be a free barbecue lunch with homemade desserts for all participants at the awards ceremony in the clubhouse pavilion at the end of the tournament. Seniors (ages 70 and up) will play from the red tees and will have their own longest drive prize on hole 17.
Celebrating almost 70 years of service in Murray County, the Spring Place Ruritan Club is a member of Ruritan National, an organization dedicated to improving communities and building a better America through fellowship, goodwill and community service. Ruritan, America’s oldest civic organization, has almost 30,000 members in about 1,000 clubs in 25 states.
For more information about the golf tournament or Ruritan, call Chuck Smith at (706) 264-3968 or Vicki Bramblett at (706) 581-3959. Hole sponsorships are available for $125 each.
