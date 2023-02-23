The 23rd annual Spring Place Ruritan Club Golf Tournament is scheduled for Saturday, April 29, at Indian Trace Golf Course.
Club members are signing up teams and securing hole sponsors as they anticipate another tremendous event this year. Proceeds from the event will support the Spring Place Ruritan Club’s numerous service projects in Murray County. The shotgun start will be at 8:30 a.m.
The tournament will be a 4-man select shot event with space for up to 25 teams. The cost is $60 per person. Low score team prizes include $400 for first place, $200 for second and $100 for third place. There will again be a special cash prize for the player closest to the pin on the fifth hole. For the longest drives on holes 8 and 17 there are prizes of $75 each. The really big award is $10,000 courtesy of Chatsworth Ford for a hole in one on hole 18. Mulligans cannot be used for these cash prizes.
This year there are additional prizes possible on holes 2, 11 and 16, all also sponsored by Ford.
Mulligans are $5 each for up to two per golfer. Range balls are extra. Seniors (age 70 and up) will play from the red tees and will have their own longest drive prize on hole 17.
There will be a free barbecue lunch with homemade desserts for all participants at the awards ceremony at the end of the tournament. If weather forces the postponement of the tournament, the rain date is May 20.
Last year, Spring Place Ruritan made donations to Community Christmas, the Murray County Rescue Squad, the Murray County Fire Department, the Chatsworth-Murray County Public Library, several schools, Next Step, Chatsworth Health Care Center, Murray County Pre-K, Family Connections, Boys Home, the Spring Place Cemetery, the Salvation Army, Saturday Snacks, Christmas in the Park, the Division of Family and Children Services, and the historical society, among other local causes. In addition, the group awarded the G.I. Maddox and Carl L. Davis Memorial Scholarships to local high school seniors and cosponsored the Spring Place Community Festival.
Celebrating more than 70 years of service in Murray County, the Spring Place Ruritan Club is a member of Ruritan National, an organization dedicated to improving communities and building a better America through fellowship, goodwill and community service. Ruritan, America’s oldest civic organization, has almost 30,000 members in about 1,000 clubs in 25 states.
For more information about the golf tournament or Ruritan, call Chuck Smith at (706) 264-3968 or Vicki Bramblett at (706) 581-3959. Hole sponsorships are available for $150 each.
