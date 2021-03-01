Ruritan golf tournament scheduled for May 1

The 21st annual Spring Place Ruritan Club Golf Tournament is scheduled for Saturday, May 1, at Indian Trace Golf Course.
Club members are signing up teams and securing hole sponsors as they anticipate another tremendous event this year. Proceeds will support the Spring Place Ruritan Club’s numerous service projects in Murray County. The shotgun start will be at 8:30 a.m.
The tournament is a four-man select shot event with space for up to 25 teams. The cost is $60 per person. Low score team prizes include $400 for first place, $200 for second and $100 for third. There will again be a special prize for the player closest to the pin on the fifth hole, as well as for the longest drives on holes 8 and 17 there are cash prizes of $75 each. The really big award is an EcoSport from Chatsworth Ford for a hole in one on hole 18.
New this year are additional prizes on other holes including a Yeti cooler on the second hole, Touredge EXC Drivers on hole 11 and a five-day/four-night adventure cruise on the 16th hole, all sponsored by Ford.
Mulligans are $5 each for up to two per golfer. Range balls are extra. There will be a free barbecue lunch with homemade desserts for all participants at the awards ceremony at the end of the tournament. Seniors (age 70 and up) will play from the red tees and will have their own longest drive prize on hole 17.
Last year, Spring Place Ruritan made donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, Community Christmas, Murray County Rescue Squad, Chatsworth-Murray County Public Library, Murray County EMTs, several schools, Next Step, Family Connections, Boy’s Home, Spring Place Cemetery, the Salvation Army, Keep Chatsworth-Murray County Beautiful, Saturday Snacks, Christmas in the Park and the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society, among other local causes. In addition, the group awarded the G.I. Maddox and Carl L. Davis Memorial Scholarships to local high school seniors and cosponsored the Spring Place Community Festival.
Celebrating 70 years of service in Murray County, the Spring Place Ruritan Club is a member of Ruritan National, an organization dedicated to improving communities and building a better America through fellowship, goodwill and community service. Ruritan, America’s oldest civic organization, has almost 30,000 members in about 1,000 clubs in 25 states.
For more information about the golf tournament or Ruritan, call Chuck Smith at (706) 264-3968 or Vicki Bramblett at (706) 581-3959. Hole sponsorships are available for $125 each.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.