Mike Russell has been appointed as the interim chief of the Dalton Fire Department. Russell’s appointment was made at a special called meeting of the Dalton Public Safety Commission on Friday morning.
Russell has been a member of the Dalton Fire Department since 1992. He has been a firefighter for nearly 40 years, beginning as a volunteer with Whitfield County in 1984. Russell was named Dalton’s deputy fire chief in March 2019.
Russell replaces Todd Pangle, Dalton’s fire chief since 2017. Pangle was announced as Dalton’s new assistant city administrator on Wednesday, a role he will begin on Monday. Russell’s appointment is effective immediately.
The Public Safety Commission voted 2-0 in favor of Russell’s appointment. Commissioner Anthony Walker was not present and Chairman Truman Whitfield typically votes only if there is a tie.
A search for a permanent chief will begin immediately.
