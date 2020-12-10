Salvation Army bell ringers looking for donations

This holiday season, there are hundreds of families who desperately need assistance to provide Christmas to their families.
At The Salvation Army, the organization's mission is to “Do The Most Good” and offer support to these families. The area kettle season was kicked off this year on Nov. 20 by the local Advisory Board, and bells are continuing to ring.
You may see bell ringers at local stores where you can donate financial contributions to assist in The Salvation Army's mission, or contactless stations where you are able to donate from your phone through scanning the QR code with a smartphone camera.
Any and all contributions make a big difference for the families in the community. If you would like to volunteer to ring the bell at any of the participating locations, you can sign up at RegisterToRing.com or call the Dalton office at (706) 278-3966. Other ways you can offer help this Christmas are to adopt an “angel” by calling the office, donating toys or hosting a toy drive (over 1,000 children are signed up).
If you would like more information about how you can help, contact Lindsey Foster or Pat Thompson at (706) 278-3966 or by email at sadaltonchristmas@gmail.com or PatriciaThompson@uss.salvationarmy.org.
