Your community needs you.
Help "The Salvation Army’s Mission in Doing the Good by Doing More." We have started our Christmas season in the community with bells ringing and many hopeful families. Marked by the gathering of the Salvation Army Advisory Board, our kickoff for the kettle season was Nov. 18.
Each year a goal is set of what the local Salvation Army would like to raise to support the community. This year the goal is $100,000, and the campaign runs through Christmas Eve to reach this. Capt. Arnaldo Pena quoted Helen Keller in stating, “Alone we can do so little but together we can do so much!”
Volunteerism is a crucial piece to having a successful kettle campaign, and the Salvation Army is asking for the community’s support with volunteers or seasonal employees to man the kettle stations. An economic downturn is expected in the coming year and an increase in social service requests is expected. With this increase it is always imperative for the Salvation Army to be in a position to support the community.
For interest in volunteering to ring a bell as a family, group or individual please call our office at (706) 278-3966. You can also visit registertoring.com to schedule online. If your family needs Christmas assistance with toys and you live in the Whitfield County area, please call our office. To adopt a family or child you can visit your local Walmart or our office at 1109 N. Thornton Ave. in Dalton.
Why is it so important? The Salvation Army is an integral part of your community. Each year we aid local families with the provision of food, clothing assistance and financial assistance, and provide families with Christmas toys and clothing during the holidays. All of the money raised during this mission helps our programs to thrive and ensures they continue to be a dependable source for the local community.
How do I ring the bell? The Salvation Army can help you pick a day and location that is most convenient for you or your group. At the location a stand, kettle and bell will be provided to you. All you will have to do is ring that bell, greet others and rejoice in the fact that you are doing something life-changing for many families.
Is there a uniform? No, but we do encourage volunteers to dress up in fun holiday attire, a club pin, group or business outfit, or whatever you feel is appropriate for the season.
What are the dates and times? Our dates of kettles extend through Dec. 24. A full day ringing is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., but a smaller time frame can also be chosen.
How do I sign up? Go to registertoring.com, look for the Dalton location and choose date and time. You can also visit our local office or contact Lindsey Foster at (706) 278-3966.
You can also make a financial donation to help assist the community. Financial donations facilitate the Salvation Army’s ability to purchase food for our community food bank, assist in the financial coverage of past due bills for families, work with families to become self-sufficient and support the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program. This can be done by:
• Donating online for a one-time donation or monthly donation at https://salvationarmygeorgia.org/dalton.
• Mailing a donation to P.O. Box 1463, Dalton, GA 30722.
• Making a donation to our virtual kettle stand at https://tinyurl.com/2p99pvme.
• Making a donation over the phone by calling 800-SAL-ARMY.
• Matching a Golden Kettle for a day: Contact Lindsey Foster at (706) 278-3966 or lindsey.foster@uss.salvationarmy.org.
You can also host a toy drive or adopt an angel. Each year, the Salvation Army is able to partner with other community agencies and provide more than 1,000 children with Christmas toys and clothing each year. To adopt an angel, visit your local Dalton Walmart and pull an angel from a Christmas tree located at the front of the store. Or stop by our office and request to adopt an angel. You can host a toy drive with any group of your choosing. This could be family, friends, a Sunday school group, a work office, a company, etc.
Purchase a toy online through the Dalton Salvation Army’s Walmart Registry: https://tinyurl.com/4zww8sa5.
You can also help by hosting a food drive. At the Salvation Army, both Whitfield and Murray counties have fully-functioning food banks that service the community weekly. In the past year approximately 4,500 families were assisted with food. By offering your support you will help the Salvation Army combat hunger in our area. For more information, please contact our Dalton office at (706) 278-3966 or sadaltonchristmas@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.