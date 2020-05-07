Salvation Army expands local food distribution

In order to meet the growing needs of Whitfield and Murray counties during the news coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Salvation Army is expanding its food distribution network to include churches and other nonprofit organizations. Nonprofit organizations may now pick up food boxes in quantity to meet the needs of more than one household that is unable to pick up food for themselves.
Please contact Pat Thompson at (706) 278-3966 and ask for Pat or Michael or email Thompson at Patricia.Thompson@uss.salvationarmy.org for more information on how to arrange a food pickup for multiple households.
As always, people may come directly to the Salvation Army Food Pantry at 1102 N. Thornton Ave. to obtain food. As the Salvation Army is unable to deliver meals, Rock Bridge Community Church is available to assist with delivery to people if they are unable to pick up food boxes. If you are an individual household in need of having food delivered and live in Whitfield County, you may contact Rock Bridge Community Church at (706) 279-3175 and ask for Pablo Paredes or email him at pablo@rockbridge.cc. In Murray County, you may call (706) 695-0117 or email chatsworth@rockbridge.cc.
Donations would also be very helpful in this time of increased need and can be mailed to the Salvation Army at P.O. Box 1463, Dalton, GA, 30722.
