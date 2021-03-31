Like so many nonprofits, the Salvation Army of Whitfield, Murray and Gordon County has faced the pressure of increased demand for services during the COVID-19 pandemic while also contending with diminished donations.
"We never close, and we never stop serving people, but we had to (figure out) how to keep our employees and clients safe," said Capt. Arnaldo Pena. For example, "we normally meet in person with every client, but we switched to (doing it) by phone" due to the pandemic, although the organization's staff later transitioned back to face-to-face meetings while observing social distancing and wearing masks.
During the pandemic, "we've seen more demand, especially in rental assistance and food," Pena said. Homelessness has risen, too, as "one of the things we do is provide vouchers for people to stay in hotels, and sometimes the hotels have been full."
The homeless population "has grown, and there are lots of families living in their cars," said Pena's wife and co-worker, Capt. Niurka Pena. "There is a lot of need, and it's going to take awhile for things to get back to normal."
However, ''we've been blessed by the generosity of this community," which has allowed the Salvation Army to continue providing aid to residents, Arnaldo said. "I think the community is so gracious because they see the value of the work we do."
For example, donations allowed the Salvation Army to meet its Red Kettle Campaign goal this holiday season when actual kettle contributions fell shy of that mark.
The Red Kettle Campaign is "our biggest fundraiser, (providing capital) for the whole year," Arnaldo said. "It was tough" last year, because of the pandemic, which "made it hard to find volunteers" to work as bell ringers.
And some of those who did volunteer fell ill, which added another complication, he said. Furthermore, donations were down, as many individuals suffered from the economic crisis caused by the pandemic.
The Red Kettles collected about $82,000, but donors stepped up so the final result of the campaign was roughly $103,000, he said. "That generosity allowed us to meet our goal of $100,000."
"We're really grateful to the United Way" of Northwest Georgia, too, "our biggest supporter," Niurka said. "Without them, we couldn't have done what we have in the community."
And this increase in need will persist "for a long time," even as vaccines work to end the pandemic, she said. Locals are facing "a lot of debt from (last year), because so many lost jobs."
Summer plans
The Salvation Army is working to move its Murray County location into a larger building this summer that would "be more accessible and offer more," Arnaldo said. "We'll also have more collaboration with other agencies there, so it'll be a one-stop (shop)."
Niurka hopes to share the space with other service-oriented nonprofits, so those in need "won't have to go to (several) different places," she said. "They can do everything at once, which would be really beneficial."
The Salvation Army will bring back its popular youth summer arts camp after skipping it last year due to the pandemic, her husband said. The plan is to open the camp to 60 children for eight weeks in June and July.
In the past, the camp has been open to roughly 50 children over eight weeks, but this year the plan is to split the cohort into two groups of 30 youth each for social distancing, she said. Each cohort would attend the Monday-Friday camp, which is open to youth ages 6-12, for four weeks.
More information can be found on the Salvation Army website, salvationarmy georgia.org/dalton, or by calling (706) 278-3966.
Hearts for service
Arnaldo and Niurka met when introduced by a mutual friend in their native Cuba, and they've been married for nearly 20 years. They emigrated to the United States in 2006, first settling in south Florida, and they have two children, Jonathan, 16, and Joshua, 13.
Arnaldo, who took over as the commander of the Salvation Army of Whitfield, Murray and Gordon County in June 2019, has "a desire to pursue the Gospel in my life," and he appreciates that the Salvation Army allows him to minister to people while also serving them socially, he said. "You become a part of their lives, (as) we really get to connect to people in need."
His wife expressed similar sentiments, calling the work "a calling."
"We thought the Lord called us to do more," she said. "It's a blessing for us to be able to help those in need financially and spiritually."
And the importance of a Hispanic husband-and-wife leading the Salvation Army in counties with such large Hispanic populations is not lost on the duo.
"We're really proud to be Hispanic leaders here, and it's a blessing for the (Hispanic) community" both literally and symbolically, Niurka said. "We can translate for them so they can communicate, and we're here fighting for them to represent them."
When they "hear us speaking their language, many, many barriers fall down," Arnaldo said. "Because we can go deeper, we can understand their needs, so we can guide them, and we're proud to help them."
"Anything clients need, we will provide them, and if we don't provide that service, we will tell them where to go," he added. "We will find a way to help."
