At the Salvation Army we recognize barriers to reaching your goals and personal stability may come in many shapes and forms. We aim to meet you where you are on your journey.
As housing continues to be a pressing issue for many families and citizens in the area, it brings other hardships along with it. Many may be facing the need for a primary address to secure other necessary steps in a path toward stability. At your local Salvation Army we are initiating Neighborhood Post to ease the strain and difficulties this hurdle could be causing.
This service can be used for necessary mailings only. This would include applications for food stamps, child care or child needs, Social Security cards or applications for SS income, photo IDs, housing applications, other employment needs and similar scenarios. Your barrier and your story are important to us here at the Salvation Army. Let us offer a helping hand up so you or your family can reach the future you deserve.
Capt. Niurka Pena, corps officer of the local Salvation Army, quoted the founder of the Salvation Army, William Booth, stating, ‘“Not called, did you say? Not heard the call I think you should say.’ We strive for our services to meet the needs of our community. We all have a calling to ‘Do the Most Good.’ With a compassionate heart and the willingness to offer any support to those in need, a big difference can be made in the lives of others.”
Without community support and community visibility our mission would not be possible. Please help us share this exciting news of this program to those in need. For a need related to this issue or interest in offering support to our programs, please call our office at (706) 278-3966 or visit our office at 1109 N. Thornton Ave. in Dalton.
